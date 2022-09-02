Mountainside’s Levi Cory House Village Shop announces fall opening dates

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Village Shop located in the Mountainside Restoration Committee’s Levi Cory House will open again after a summer break. The shop will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following dates: Sept. 2, 3, 16 and 17; Oct. 7, 8, 21 and 22; Nov. 4, 5, 18 and 19; and Dec. 2, 3, 16 and 17.

The circa 1818 Levi Cory House, which was moved to Constitution Plaza eight years ago, was originally located at the corner of New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. The house was the location of the Children’s Country Home hospital during the 1890s, before the hospital expanded to its current location as the Children’s Specialized Hospital. After years of repair, renovation and restoration, the Levi Cory House now operates as a museum for children’s interests and the Village Shop. Recently, a second porch was added, as it existed on the original house, and plumbing and a restroom have been added, thanks, in part, to funds from the Watts Mountainside Community Foundation.

The Village Shop raises funds for the continued restoration and maintenance of the Levi Cory House and maintenance of the Deacon Andrew Hetfield House. The shop has been restocked with many new items for the home and for gift-giving — home decor, jewelry, antique and vintage items, furniture pieces and many interesting items and curiosities. Purchases benefit the Mountainside Restoration Committee.

The Levi Cory House and Deacon Andrew Hetfield House are located at Constitution Plaza, Watchung Ave., off Birch Hill Road, adjacent to the Mountainside Library. The Mountainside Restoration Committee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a committee of volunteers whose purpose is to maintain the Deacon Andrew Hetfield House, restore and maintain the Levi Cory House, and collect and save historical Mountainside information and items from destruction. For more information, call 908-789-9420 or visit mountainsidehistory.org.

Photo Courtesy of Mountainside Restoration Committee