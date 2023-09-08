Mountainside Restoration Committee to host estate sale fundraiser

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Mountainside Restoration Committee’s MRC Estate Sales division will be conducting an outstanding estate sale in Mountainside to raise funds for the maintenance and restoration of the historic Deacon Andrew Hetfield House and Levi Cory House.

The sale will be on Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This sale will take place in Mountainside and the address will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 7, at www.mountainsidehistory.org/events. Purchases are limited to cash only. This sale features many quality furniture and household items, including a Thomasville dining room, home office furniture, bedroom furniture, queen sofa bed, futon, occasional furniture, exercise equipment — treadmill, recumbent bike, elliptical, bench, weights — tons of fabric and craft items, hundreds of household and kitchen items, tools, garden equipment, generator, cameras, linens, glassware, crystal, silverware, Italian pottery, Franciscan dishware, Swarovski crystal, teapots, lamps, VHS tapes, electronics, board games, wall art, 10-foot pre-lit Christmas tree, rugs, outdoor storage unit, patio furniture and so much more.

Visit www.mountainsidehistory.org/events for information and a link to photos.

MRC Estate Sales are conducted by trusted volunteer antiques experts and estate sale professionals with more than 30 years of estate sale experience. Most importantly, 50% of this sale’s proceeds will benefit the Mountainside Restoration Committee.

MRC Estate Sales was created to give back to the community and raise additional funds to help preserve and restore local history. The reasonable commission percentage of sales go directly to the Mountainside Restoration Committee Inc., which is a 501(c)3 charity.

The Mountainside Restoration Committee is a committee of volunteers whose purpose is to restore and maintain the Deacon Andrew Hetfield and Levi Cory Houses and collect and save historic information and items from destruction. For information on MRC Estate Sales, Mountainside Historic Committee events or to donate funds, email [email protected]; call 908-233-3135 or visit www.mountainsidehistory.org​.

Photo Courtesy of the Mountainside Restoration Committee