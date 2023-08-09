Imagine welcomes new volunteer facilitators

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — New volunteers recently completed three full days of training in order to join Imagine’s amazing team of volunteer facilitators. During their training, space was provided where they could share their stories of loss with one another and give and receive support as Imagine staff modeled the skills utilized in Imagine’s peer support groups. Imagine practices Alan Wolfelt’s Companioning Model, which encourages them to walk beside someone on their grief journey, so they will feel and know that their story matters. Those who participated in this training can utilize the same skills and tools modeled by Imagine staff as they create safe spaces for Imagine participants in our peer support groups.

When asked about their experience at the training, one participant said: “This training gave me skills that I didn’t even know I needed. What I gained from taking part in this facilitator training will assist me in every relationship I have. I’ve already learned how to be a better listener to my children, to my husband, and to my friends. It may be cliche to say, but it’s true that this training was life-changing!”

Another said: “I loved the whole thing” and a third shared a belief that the training should be offered in every school.

Imagine plans to offer two additional volunteer training sessions during the summer months. The first will be for adult facilitators interested in facilitating in the Newark or bilingual — Spanish speaking — programs. Those interested in joining the next training for facilitators for these programs can contact Program Supervisor Abigail Priece at [email protected].

The second session will be a training for high school-age youth facilitators interested in facilitating the children’s support groups. To sign up for that training, visit www.imaginenj.org.

Imagine is seeking additional volunteers for its new program year, beginning in September. If you’d like to learn more about other volunteer opportunities with Imagine, call 908-264-3100 or email [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Valerie Stierhoff