Hetfield House to host annual Fall Mum & Plant Sale

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — Don’t miss the Mountainside Restoration Committee’s annual Fall Mum & Plant Sale on the lawn of the Deacon Andrew Hetfield House. This year’s sale takes place Thursday, Sept. 14, through Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last. The committee’s plant experts travel to the grower and hand-select every single plant for this sale. The mums are the best you can get and, because they eliminate the middleman, the prices are very competitive. These mums are covered with buds for long-lasting bloom. Stop by the Hetfield House from Thursday through Saturday to get a head start on fall color for your home and landscape. Come early for the best selection.

The Deacon Andrew Hetfield House is located at Constitution Plaza, Watchung Avenue, off Birch Hill Road, adjacent to the Mountainside Public Library. The Mountainside Restoration Committee is a committee of volunteers whose purpose is to restore and maintain the Deacon Andrew Hetfield and Levi Cory houses and collect and save historic information and items from destruction. For more information, call 908-233-3135 or go to www.mountainsidehistory.org.

Photo Courtesy of the Mountainside Restoration Committee