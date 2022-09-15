Hetfield House to host annual fall mum and plant sale

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Mountainside Restoration Committee’s annual fall mum and plant sale, on the lawn of the Deacon Andrew Hetfield House, takes place from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last. The committee’s plant experts travel to the grower to select every single plant for this sale. The result is top plants, covered with buds, at competitive prices. Go early for the best selection. Face masks and social distancing are recommended.

The Deacon Andrew Hetfield is located at Constitution Plaza on Watchung Avenue, off Birch Hill Road, adjacent to the Mountainside Public Library. The MRC is a volunteer committee whose purpose is to restore and maintain the Deacon Andrew Hetfield and Levi Cory houses, and collect historic information and items, saving them from destruction. For more information, call 908-789-9420 or visit mountainsidehistory.org.

Photo Courtesy of Carol Goggi