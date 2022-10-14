‘Four Centuries in a Weekend’ to have open house at Hetfield House

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The weekend of Oct. 15-16 marks Union County’s “Four Centuries in a Weekend” event. Each year, Union County celebrates its important place in history by featuring many historical sites throughout the county. Mountainside’s Deacon Andrew Hetfield House will be open to visitors on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, from noon to 5 p.m.There will also be a miniature diorama simulation of a Revolutionary War battle. Mountainside’s own John Sileo, a member of Tri-State Historical Education Simulations Inc., will be present to engage in a lively discussion on a Revolutionary War battle fought nearby — the 1780 Battle of Elizabeth Point. The discussions will be augmented by a diorama of the military actions, with hundreds of hand-painted soldiers.

Tours of the Hetfield House will be available throughout the weekend. The open house and activities are free. Masks are encouraged, and numbers of visitors in the house and on tours will be limited.

The Hetfield House is located at Constitution Plaza, on Watchung Avenue off Birch Hill Road, adjacent to the Mountainside Library. For more information, call 908-789-9420 or visit mountainsidehistory.org.

Photo Courtesy of Carol Goggi