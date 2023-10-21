Four Centuries in a Weekend open house to feature Hetfield House

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The weekend of Oct. 21-22 marks Union County’s Four Centuries in a Weekend event. Each year, Union County celebrates its important place in history by featuring many historic sites throughout the county. Mountainside’s historic Deacon Andrew Hetfield House will be open for visitors on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, from noon to 5 p.m. each day

Back by popular demand, there will be a miniature diorama simulation of an historical Civil War Battle. Mountainside’s own John Sileo, a member of the Tri-State Historical Education Simulations Inc., will be present to engage in a lively discussion on local regiments who fought in the Battle of Gettysburg. The discussions will be augmented by a diorama of the military actions with hundreds of hand-painted soldiers.

In addition, the Mountainside Rescue Squad, in celebration of its 85th anniversary, will display historical artifacts with a video presentation of the squad’s history through the years.

Tours of the Hetfield House will be available throughout the weekend. The open house and activities are free to visitors and fans of Union County history. The adjacent circa 1812 Levi Cory House and Village Shop will also be open during the Four Centuries hours.

The Deacon Andrew Hetfield House is located at Constitution Plaza — Watchung Avenue, off of Birch Hill Road — adjacent to the Mountainside Library. The Mountainside Restoration Committee is a committee of volunteers whose purpose is to restore and maintain the Deacon Andrew Hetfield House and Levi Cory House and collect and save historic information and items from destruction. For more information, call 908-789-9420 or go to www.mountainsidehistory.org.

Photo Courtesy of Carol Goggi