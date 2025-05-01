Mountainside Restoration Committee to host Spring Plant Sale

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Mountainside Restoration Committee will host its annual Spring Plant Sale on Thursday through Sunday, May 1-4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will be outdoors at the historic Deacon Andrew Hetfield House located on Constitution Plaza adjacent to the Mountainside Library, off Birch Hill Road. The Spring Plant Sale is an important fundraiser for the Committee.

This year, there will be a selection of colorful geraniums, hanging flower baskets, mixed planters and other annuals – all for immediate planting or gift-giving; and, just in time for Mother’s Day. The Mountainside Restoration Committee’s garden experts travel to the grower and hand-pick each and every plant to assure they’re the best available. Supplies are limited so shop early for the best selection.

Photo Courtesy of Carol Goggi