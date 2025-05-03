Mountainside celebrates the life of Dr. Marilyn Hart

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — On the evening of Tuesday, April 22, Borough Council of Mountainside unanimously passed a proclamation celebrating the life of Dr. Marilyn Hart. She was the first woman elected to Borough Council and had a remarkable life, enriching her community and was an outstanding role model. Marilyn and her husband, David M Hart, each served on council and together were awarded the prestigious Mabel Young Good Neighbor Award.

Photos Courtesy of Dr. D. Michael Hart

