Mother’s Day Tea feted at community center

ROSELLE, NJ — Mayor Donald Shaw, Borough Council President, recently presented a Mother’s Day Tea. The event was at the Anthony Amalfe Community Center, 1268 Shaffer Ave., Roselle. There was live entertainment, a best-dressed contest, giveaways, mock cocktails appropriately named “Mom-mosas” and a large, hot, buffet luncheon.

Food at the buffet table included cornbread, shrimp, rice, chicken, mashed potatoes, Mac ‘n’ cheese, yams, broccoli and mixed salad greens.

Guests dined in style, as fine China dinnerware was on each table. Chairs were beautifully adorned with rose-colored ribbons.

Prizes were also awarded for Best Hat, Best Mom and Daughter, Best Mother and Son and Best Walk.

The event has taken place annually, since 2012, to bring community, friends and family together.

Joyce Williamson-Ferejohn, recreation director borough of Roselle, welcomed the mayor, Council President Cindy Thomas and Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson.

Shaw said, “It’s very special celebrating mothers, seniors and giving back to the community.”

Thomas said, “Mother’s Day is the day we cherish. Without a mother, there wouldn’t be us.”

Wilkerson said, “Mothers are special. I recently lost my mother. Mothers in the community carry the community.”

Mothers, with their sons and daughters, friends and even their own mothers, were having a wonderful time. Shari Henry, of Roselle, said, “I’m loving the ambience. The room is gorgeous. I know a lot of people here. You can feel the love!”

Singer Sheba Jordan entertained the audience. She rocked the room with rhythm and blues tunes such as “I’ll Take You There,” “Boogie Oogie Oogie,” “I Got You (I Feel Good)” and “At Last.”

Harvey Morris took the stage, performing numbers such as “Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine” and “What a Wonderful World.”

Helena Terrace-Waldmann was there with her son, Anthony Terrace-Waldmann. She said, “I’m having a blast. I like being treated for the day and having a place to wear a fancy hat. I’m seeing a lot of my friends, enjoying being in Roselle.”

Donna Eleazer, of Roselle, said, “I’m loving the fact that all mothers in town are represented.”

Cecila Rocks said, “I’m having a wonderful time!”

Kiara Abreu, recreation assistant, said, “Older people come and socialize. It brought some people out of the house, accompanied by their children. I’m seeing faces I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Roselle Active Seniors were also in attendance, including Maria Hegener, treasurer; Pam Rey, president; and Beverly Balok, vice president.

To learn more about the borough of Roselle, visit. www.boroughofroselle.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta