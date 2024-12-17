Mother Seton students achieve perfect PSAT score, perfect PSAT math score

CLARK, NJ — Mother Seton Regional High School junior Kate Robimon of Westfield achieved a perfect score on the PSAT that was given in the fall, garnering the highest result possible in the math and verbal sections. Junior Colby Tavares of Belford scored a perfect score on the math section of the PSAT and almost perfect in the verbal section.

“We are so proud of Kate and Colby’s hard work and dedication to their academic studies,” said Mother Seton High School Principal Sister Jacquelyn Balasia. “These girls are extraordinary examples of our student body at Mother Seton Regional High School who excel in the classroom and are well-rounded individuals who take advantage of every opportunity that our school has to offer. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Kate and Colby and their families.”

An honors student and Seton Distinguished Scholar, Robimon is a member of Student Council, where she serves as the junior class president and is editor-in-chief of the school’s online newspaper Setonaire. She is the president of the Leadership Team, founder of Coffee Careers and a member of the Math League, Model Congress and Student Ambassador program. She is also among the group of students who helped establish the Mock Trial Team.

An accomplished pianist, violinist and vocalist, Robimon is a member of the Seton Ensemble and an instrumentalist in the school’s fall musical, “Mamma Mia!” She participates in charitable opportunities through Toward Boundless Charity, which is sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth. Additionally, Robimon coordinated a book drive for a library in the Philippines. A varsity athlete, she is on the basketball and golf teams. Outside of school, Robimon spearheads a campaign to empower young girls, is a lector at her parish and also plays the piano for the church.

An honors student and Mother Seton Distinguished Scholar, Tavares is a member of the Math League and the Science League in Advanced Chemistry. She is a student ambassador and has had Student Council positions as a classroom representative. A varsity athlete, Tavares is on the bowling team. Outside of school, she volunteers at her local library, enjoys reading and vegetable gardening.

Photo Courtesy of Stacey McEvoy