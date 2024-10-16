More than 100 seniors attend monthly meeting at Clark Recreation Department

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On the first Thursday of each month, from noon to 2 p.m., Clark Senior Meetings are offered for seniors at the Clark Recreation Department. During these two-hour meetings, there are guest speakers and a free lunch. At the meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3, more than 100 seniors were in attendance, but that’s not unusual.

“It’s a popular program,” said Ralph Bernardo, Clark’s director of Recreation. “It’s one of the many benefits of being a senior in Clark.”

This month’s guests were Ashley Costello of Birchwood Rehab and Healthcare Center; Cecilia Philippine, director at BAYADA Home Health Care; Dr. Ramiro D. Yepez, podiatry foot and ankle surgery specialist; and April DeLuca, business development manager of Collette Travel and Tours.

Philippine spoke about aging safely and the importance of being able to ask for help. She said, “It’s not fair for you to feel like you’re a ‘bother.’”

Yepez, a lifelong resident of Clark, is a foot and ankle specialist who has four offices in New Jersey – Clark, Elizabeth, Plainfield and Newark. He spoke about diabetes and how it can affect the feet, as well as foot care in general. He recommends orthopedic shoes for seniors because “we want to keep you moving.” He also advised, “Stay away from ill-fitting shoes.” As for sneakers, he advocates for Sketchers and New Balance brands.

DeLuca spoke about Collette Travel and Tours and its upcoming trip to Tuscany next August. “We want you to experience the culture,” she said. “We pick you up, take you to the airport; door-to-door service.” She explained that only 35 people come on the trips.

Seniors were raving about the meetings, Bernardo and the town of Clark itself.

Myrna Weissman, of Clark, said the speakers were excellent. “I’ve never been disappointed,” she said. “I look forward to the first Thursday of each month. I moved to Clark in 2014. I love the way the town is run. Shopping is fabulous. You don’t have to go far to go shopping here.”

Joanne Chern has lived in Clark for 50 years. She said, “We always have a lovely lunch. There are interesting speakers. It’s very good for seniors.”

Bob Firestone, of Clark, said, “Mr. Bernardo does a great job. He does everything!”

Recreation assistant Emily Lambert confirmed the remarkable work Bernado has done for the seniors. She said, “Ralph is wonderful. So skilled and talented, putting these things together. He really loves the seniors.”

The Clark Recreation Department is located at 430 Westfield Ave. To learn more, visit https://www.ourclark.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta