Month-long storefront art walk kicks off in Union Center

UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced the launch of the township of Union Art Tour, a storefront art walk through Union Center. Produced by Main Street Pops, a woman-owned pop-up Arts Programming business, the event will showcase the vibrant creativity of local artists while fostering community engagement and supporting local Special Improvement District businesses.

“As a township focused on arts and culture, we are thrilled to partner with Main Street Pops to launch the Art Tour and highlight the incredible talent of local artists,” said Mayor Manuel Figueiredo. “We are excited to see the positive impact this initiative will have on our community and look forward to welcoming everyone to experience the beauty and diversity of our local arts scene.”

This month-long public event – running from Tuesday, July 30, to Saturday, Aug. 31 – will transform Union Center into an expansive live public gallery with works from local artists displayed in storefront windows. Attendees are encouraged to explore the Art Tour at their own pace, discovering the rich tapestry of artistic expression that New Jersey and the township of Union has to offer. This further reinforces the township and Union Center as a place for the arts, culture, dining and a retail destination.

“Art programming lifts and connects communities, and Main Street Pops is pleased to work with the township of Union to showcase talented local artists while encouraging residents and visitors to explore the dynamic businesses of Union Center and experience all it has to offer, “ said Tracy Gavant, Main Street Pops’ co-founder.

The month of events will begin with a “launch party” taking place on Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Titan Event Center, 2003 Morris Ave., Union’s newest event space. Enjoy refreshments as you meet storefront owners, connect with artists, mingle and enjoy the various local art displays. Admission will be free of charge.

For more information, visit mainstreetpops.com or uniontownship.com and follow on social media @TWPUnionNJ.