UNION, NJ — Kean Athletics recently retired No. 16, the jersey number of Hall of Fame member and MLB pitcher Kevin Herget. He is the first baseball player and the third athlete in Kean history to receive the prestigious honor.

The campus community celebrated the 2015 graduate’s remarkable journey from Kean University to the major leagues at a special ceremony on Friday, Oct. 11. Herget has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds and now Milwaukee Brewers.

Photo Courtesy of Kean University