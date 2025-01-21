Miller Prunty is sworn in as commissioner

CRANFORD, NJ — At Cranford’s reorganization meeting on Saturday, Jan. 4, Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty acknowledged the contributions of volunteers, clubs and organizations, and town employees, stressing that the town’s success is due to the efforts of many individuals.

Regarding Cranford’s outlook for 2025, she said she will make a commitment to downtown success and sustainability. The Green and Clean Cranford team’s initiatives will continue, such as river cleanup and community day. She will expand outreach to senior residents and bring more news and information to the community through the township newsletter, TV 35 and public information office.

Finally, in her new role as Public Safety commissioner, Miller Prunty said she will be working with the Police and Fire departments and the First Aid Squad on important quality-of-life and safety issues that impact each of our lives.