Miller Prunty and Curran file for reelection to Cranford Township Committee

CRANFORD, NJ — Longtime community leader Kathleen Miller Prunty and current Mayor Dr. Terrence Curran have announced their campaign for reelection to the Cranford Township Committee, reaffirming their commitment to public service and the continued progress of the Township.

Miller Prunty, who is completing her second term as county commissioner, brings more than two decades of experience in economic development, government leadership and civic engagement. As Cranford’s former mayor and current Commissioner of Public Safety, she has championed downtown revitalization, infrastructure improvements and senior services. “It’s been an honor to serve Cranford,” Miller Prunty said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished and I’m energized by what’s ahead – especially as we continue to invest in safety, sustainability and our thriving town economy.”

Curran, a U.S. Marine veteran, trauma surgeon and former Jersey City police officer, is finishing his first term on the committee. Since being elected in 2022, he has led initiatives focused on replenishing Cranford’s tree canopy, holding developers accountable and fiscal responsibility. “Cranford is a town that leads with heart and purpose,” Curran said. “I’m running for reelection to continue building a community that future generations will be proud to call home.”

Together, Miller Prunty and Curran represent a strong, experienced and forward-thinking team that prioritizes Cranford’s values of transparency, fiscal responsibility and responsive local government. Their reelection campaigns will focus on preserving Cranford’s unique character, public safety, environmental stewardship and infrastructure resilience.

