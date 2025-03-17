Michelle Conway of Cranford sworn in as advocate for children in foster care

ELIZABETH, NJ — On Thursday, Feb. 13, Union County Superior Court Judge Gavin I. Handwerker presided over the swearing-in of 12 volunteers who trained with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Passaic and Union Counties to advocate for vulnerable children in foster care. Among them is Cranford resident Michelle Conway.

As to why Conway chose to train and serve as a CASA volunteer, she said, “I love children and feel that we need to protect them as they are innocent and impressionable. I hope to make a positive impact on the families and help children get the best possible life.” She described training as intensive and helpful in preparation, adding, “I enjoyed the live interviews because I felt it helped simulate what to expect.”

Classmates include Patricia Joffe of Mountainside; Byron Ruales-Correa of Orange; Juliette Abadir and James Pritchett of Scotch Plains; and Sharon Dorry, Mary Louise Kandigian, Tara McGroddy, Cecilia Nicholas and Dalida Nigro, of Westfield.

Now equipped to champion the best interests of child victims of abuse and neglect, the volunteers join a team of hundreds of devoted advocates with CASA of Passaic and Union Counties who provide life-changing advocacy and support services to each of the more than 350 children across both counties living in foster care through no fault of their own.

“These 12 community members have made an invaluable commitment to ensure every child’s voice is heard and valued. We are proud to welcome them as Court Appointed Special Advocates,” said Erica Fischer-Kaslander, executive director of Child Focus, the nonprofit organization that oversees the CASA program. “Each volunteer brings unique perspectives and strengths that will impact the lives of those who need it most. I encourage anyone interested in supporting vulnerable children to attend an information session to learn how they, too, can make a difference as a child advocate.”

No prior knowledge of child welfare is required to become a CASA volunteer; comprehensive training equips volunteers with the skills necessary to advocate effectively. Volunteer advocates visit their assigned child at least once monthly and communicate with caregivers, educators, caseworkers and others in the child’s life to make informed recommendations to the judge.

CASA of Passaic and Union Counties is a program of Child Focus, which prioritizes the needs and well-being of infants, children and teens impacted by, or at risk of, abuse or neglect. For details about the CASA program, call 973-832-4002, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.casapassaicunion.org.

Photo Courtesy of Gretchen Boger-O’Bryan