Mejia named Union County Teacher of the Year

KENILWORTH, NJ — When Spanish teacher Alejandro Mejia arrived in the United States at age 9, he did not speak a word of English.

For that reason, he said “it feels like a profound accomplishment” to be named Union County Teacher of the Year for engaging students through language at David Brearley Middle-High School.

Mejia, a teacher with Kenilworth Public Schools for five years, received the honor from the New Jersey Department of Education during a ceremony at The College of New Jersey on Tuesday, Aug. 6. He and the 20 other county recipients are now contenders for the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year award.

“Receiving this honor is incredibly meaningful to me, especially given my journey,” Mejia said. “It’s a testament to the support and encouragement I received from my former teachers, incredible colleagues, and administrators throughout the years. This award inspires me to continue striving for excellence and to make an even greater impact on my students’ lives.”

Kenilworth Superintendent Jeremy Davies said Mejia successfully connects with students through his positive approach.

“Alejandro creates joy in his classroom because he exudes joy as an educator,” Davies said. “He approaches every class period with an inspirational passion for instilling the value and importance of the Spanish language and Hispanic culture within his students. But more importantly, Mr. Mejia believes in the potential of each of his students; and they feel that from him, and they respond with their own passion for learning.”

Besides his work in the classroom, Mejia plays a key role in the success of the district’s Hispanic Heritage Night. The event highlights Hispanic culture with displays of items and information from various countries. Mejia helped form a committee, created flyers, prepared food, and even crafted a flash mob performance to bring attention to this popular event.

Mejia also is a member of the school’s climate team, a facilitator of Brearley’s Closet, which helps students in need; an advisor to the volleyball club; and began the Conversation Cafe as an interactive activity for Spanish students. Through the Conversation Cafe, students can provide Spanish lessons to community members in a safe and supportive environment. The program is intended to strengthen relationships among students, parents and community members.

Mejia created a full-circle moment for his students when he invited his fifth-grade teacher, Ms. Reyno, to visit his classroom in April 2022. When he was a student, Mejia and Reyno participated in a documentary film called Mad Hot Ballroom. They shared this with Mejia’s class, who enjoyed learning with his former teacher and had a fantastic time dancing to various beats.

“Participating in extracurricular activities allows me to connect with students beyond the classroom and support their diverse interests and talents,” said Mejia. “It’s about creating opportunities to further enrich their learning experiences and help them develop essential social skills. I always prioritize students in all my ideas and initiatives.”

Photos Courtesy of Kenilworth School District