McTernan appointed to fill Summit Common Council Ward 2 vacancy

SUMMIT, NJ — At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, Summit Common Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Mike McTernan as Ward 2 common council member. McTernan fills the Ward 2 seat vacated by former Council President Lisa Allen who resigned earlier this month.

“We are extremely pleased that someone with Mike’s passion for serving the residents of Summit has agreed to fill this vacancy,” said Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan. “Mike’s previous record of service on council and long history of giving back to Summit are true assets to the city. I know he will serve our community well in this position.”

“Public service is an honor and a privilege,” says McTernan. “I am pleased to be able to help Mayor Fagan and council guide Summit in reflecting the values and aspirations of our vibrant community.”

McTernan previously served as a councilmember in Ward 1 from 2014 to 2019 and as Council President during 2016 and 2017. During this time, he chaired the Finance and Personnel Committee, Public Works Committee, Administrative Committee, and served on the Safety Committee and Law Committee. He was a liaison to the Joint Meeting of Union and Essex County, the Historic Preservation Committee, Summit Downtown Inc., Summit Public Art, the Field User Committee and the Parking Advisory Committee.

A graduate of Dartmouth College and the valedictorian of his class at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, McTernan had a decades-long career in finance with several major investment banks in New York and London, working in and managing various fixed income distribution businesses. He subsequently returned to school to earn his master’s degree in education from Seton Hall University and has taught ninth- and 11th-grade social studies at his alma mater since 2019.

McTernan has been extremely civic-minded, coaching youth basketball, soccer and baseball for many years in Summit. He has served as president of the PAL, on the Parkline Foundation Board and is currently the Americanism chairperson at the Summit Elks Lodge 1246.

McTernan and his wife, Julie, have lived in Summit since 2002 and have raised four children, who all graduated from Summit High School.

“I’ve raised a family here and Julie and I love Summit,” says McTernan. “I’m honored that the council has asked me to fill Lisa’s seat. Given how great a place Summit is and has been to my family, I just couldn’t say no.”

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell