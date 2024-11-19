McMullen named Woman of the Year by Union County College Foundation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — SJI – South Jersey Industries – has announced that Christie McMullen, president and chief operating officer, Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of SJI, was recognized as the Woman of the Year by the Union County College Foundation. The Union County College Foundation honored McMullen at its 32nd annual Scholarship Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at The Westwood in Garwood.

“Christie has been an unwavering champion of our mission to provide access to education and support for our students,” said Doug Rouse, executive director, Union County College Foundation. “Her commitment to the community and her leadership at Elizabethtown Gas have made a lasting impact, ensuring that countless students have the resources they need to pursue their dreams. We are deeply grateful for her years of partnership and support, which have strengthened our Foundation and empowered students to succeed.”

The foundation provides financial support for students at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ through scholarships, security, emergency funding and more.

“I am truly honored to be recognized as Woman of the Year by the Union County College Foundation,” said McMullen. “It is important that we continue to remind ourselves of the incredible impact that commitment and passion can have on our students and in the communities we serve.”

McMullen is also a member of the American Gas Association, where she serves on the Leadership Council and Operations Section Managing Committee. She is a member of the Board of Directors for the Northeast Gas Association and currently serves as its chairperson.

Photo Courtesy of Stephen Krasowski