Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness to improve Summit Post Office safety

SUMMIT, NJ — Mayor Elizabeth Fagan’s Task Force on Homelessness, working in partnership with Congressman Thomas H. Kean Jr., has addressed concerns about public health and safety at the Summit Post Office, which had become a focal point for a growing homeless encampment. Recent efforts to reduce overnight disruptions in the post office’s vestibule have resulted in adjusted operating hours and an improved environment for both postal workers and residents.

“The safety and well-being of our community members are a priority and our Homelessness Task Force is dedicated to connecting individuals to the right resources – whether for shelter or longer-term housing solutions,” said Fagan. “By working with Congressman Kean and the U.S. Postal Service, we’ve found a balanced approach that resolves immediate concerns and continues to support the homeless population with the proper resources they need.”

The post office had been struggling with unsanitary conditions, due to people seeking shelter in the vestibule overnight. Residents who used the self-service kiosk early in the morning were confronted with the difficult situation of walking over individuals who were sleeping in the lobby. Post office workers also expressed safety concerns over the encampment. The adjustment of operating hours helps resolve this issue, while also ensuring that those in need are directed to shelters and services that offer appropriate resources.

“Our approach addresses both community safety and the needs of individuals facing homelessness,” Fagan continued. “We’ve taken a thoughtful, collaborative approach that continues to connect those in need with shelters that provide the resources necessary for a pathway out of homelessness.”

The Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness will continue its mission to ensure that service providers and first responders continue outreach efforts to connect homeless individuals with needed services with long term housing as the ultimate goal. In the past year, the Task Force has connected eight individuals experiencing homelessness with either a home, work or rehab services.