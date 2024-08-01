Mayor’s Summer Concert Series returns with exciting lineup

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe has announced the return of the Mayor’s Summer Concert Series in August. The highly anticipated series brings an incredible lineup of talented artists to the stage. From Thursday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 22, music enthusiasts can enjoy a series of captivating performances outside the Union County Performing Arts Center, 1601 Irving St.

“Every year, the Mayor’s Summer Concert Series paints a vibrant picture of our community’s culture,” said Giacobbe. “I am thrilled to invite everyone back for another year of unforgettable music, energetic performances and summer memories that will help beat the heat.”

The Mayor’s Summer Concert Series has become a beloved tradition in Rahway, drawing music lovers from near and far. All performances are free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for seating. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring an eclectic mix of genres and artists to captivate audiences of all ages.

The series kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m., with Absolute House taking the stage. On Thursday, Aug. 8, the Amor Prohibido, a Selena tribute band, will perform alongside opening act Swing Sabroso, blending Latin and jazz influences. On Thursday, Aug. 15, 24K Magic, a Bruno Mars tribute band, will be accompanied by the talented Raquel Liane as the opening act. The series concludes on Thursday, Aug. 22, with performances by 112 and opening act DJ Nubian.

In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved inside the Union County Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit www.CityofRahway.com/music.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Smith