Mayor shares the joy of reading with Grover Cleveland School kindergarteners

RAHWAY, NJ — Grover Cleveland Elementary School buzzed with excitement as Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. visited the kindergarten classrooms to celebrate Read Across America Month. The mayor captivated the young audience with his reading of “Too Many Toys,” by David Shannon, a delightful story about a boy who learns the value of sharing and organization.

The children were enthralled as Giacobbe brought the characters to life, using expressive voices and engaging gestures. His visit underscored the importance of literacy and the joy of reading, leaving a lasting impression on the budding readers.

“Read Across America Month is a wonderful opportunity to instill a love of reading in our youngest learners,” said Giacobbe. “It’s a privilege to share stories with these bright and enthusiastic children and to witness their imaginations soar. Reading is a fundamental skill that opens doors to endless possibilities and it’s crucial that we foster a passion for it from an early age.”

The mayor’s visit was a highlight of the school’s Read Across America activities, which included various literacy-focused events and celebrations throughout the week. The kindergartners were particularly thrilled to have a special guest share their love of books.

“Mayor Giacobbe’s visit was a tremendous success,” said Kyle McCormick, assistant principal. He connected with the children on their level and made reading an engaging and memorable experience. His reading of “Too Many Toys” captivated the children, and his enthusiasm was infectious. Having the mayor take time out of his busy schedule to come and read to our students sends a powerful message about the value of literacy within our community. It truly reinforced the importance of reading and will be a cherished memory for our kindergarteners. We are incredibly grateful for his support and dedication to our students.

The Grover Cleveland School community extends its sincere thanks to the mayor for his participation in Read Across America Month and for his commitment to fostering a love of reading in Rahway’s children.

Article by Dyan McMillen.

Photo Courtesy of Dyan McMillen