Mayor presents 2025 Outlook for Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — Mayor Dr. Terrence Curran gave the following 2025 Outlook for Cranford.

• Cranford has an outstanding Memorial Day Parade. The participation by our residents, community groups and the township highlights the appreciation felt for our veterans in this town and this year, in partnership with VFW, the Cranford 86 and the Cranford Garden Club, we will renovate and redesign Memorial Park to honor our veterans in a manner fitting of their service.

• We will continue to focus on improving the environment and keeping Cranford green with the efforts of the Cranford Shade Tree Commission, Environmental Commission and the Green Team. We will continue to march toward our goal of planting 1,000 trees around Cranford while we also complete other projects such as a micro forest, rain gardens and native pollinator gardens. We will work on alternatives to chemical spraying for mosquito control and we will explore renewable energy options for the township.

• After 40 years, we will undertake a revitalization of our Downtown streetscape to create more places to gather and keep it the envy of the State.

• We continue to pursue flood mitigation projects. Planning from the last two years will allow us to start river dredging this year. After much work by our township administrator, Lavona Patterson, and Commissioner Kathleen Miller Prunty, there will be home buyouts and culvert expansion on West Holly Street. The High and Chestnut Streets project will move forward to make critical stormwater improvements in a 50-acre area that includes South Union Avenue, Retford Avenue, Walnut Avenue and High Street, and we will continue to advocate with the Army Corps of Engineers for a larger regional project while we continue to explore further options and complete local projects.

• We will see an expansion of the size of our Public Library Children’s Room and an expansion of the library hours. This has been a priority for the library for a number of years and, thanks to the advocacy and hard work of former Mayor Brian Andrews, we will be undertaking the construction of a state-of-the-art children’s room that will provide Cranford with a flexible, modern space to learn, read and play.

• I will work diligently to ensure that we continue to issue timely and accurate information through official channels like our website, TV35 and our township newsletter and through township social media accounts.

As Cranford’s mayor, I am here to serve, advocate, and work with you to build a Cranford that is brighter, stronger, and inclusive for all! There are challenges ahead but, working together, united by the common purpose that is community, we will meet them head on and keep Cranford a wonderful place to live.

Photo Courtesy of Christina Miskewitz