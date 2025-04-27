Mayor Giacobbe and City Council invests in public safety with new fire pumper truck purchase

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — At the Monday, April 14, meeting, Rahway’s City Council took another step toward keeping residents safe by approving a resolution for the Fire Department to purchase a new state of the art pumper truck. The resolution authorizes a contract agreement not to exceed $884,610 for the purchase of a Spartan ER Extreme Duty Pumper, from Spartan Motors, a vendor of the nationally organized Sourcewell Cooperative Pricing System.

“This isn’t just about getting a new truck,” said Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. “It’s about protecting our residents and giving our firefighters the tools they need to do their job safely and effectively. When we invest in equipment like this, we’re investing directly in our community’s well-being.”

The current pumper truck in service is still functional and continues to support the department’s needs. However, it is approaching the end of its recommended lifespan, which is typically around 15 years. By planning ahead and ordering the new truck now, the city is making sure there’s no gap in service or safety.

Replacing aging equipment before it becomes a problem helps maintain quick response times and protects the city’s fire safety rating – which plays a role in determining homeowner insurance costs.

Pumper trucks are one of the most important pieces of equipment for any fire department. They carry water, hoses and tools to the scene of a fire, allowing firefighters to respond quickly and effectively. The ER Extreme Duty Pumper is built for reliability, advanced safety features and high-performance operation under extreme conditions. It is expected to be delivered next summer.

This purchase is part of a broader effort led by Giacobbe to modernize and support Rahway’s public service departments. “Our city’s future depends on making smart, timely investments – whether that’s in public safety, infrastructure or community programs,” the mayor added.

Residents can expect updates as the city moves forward with the order and delivery timeline.