Mayor describes Mountainside’s plans for improvement in 2025

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — “We are planning on quite a few infrastructure improvements for 2025,” said Mayor Paul Mirabelli. The mayor outlined what projects the town is planning. “Our projects are spread over different categories.”

Recreation – “Late last year we re-lit the Deerfield tennis/pickleball courts. We received grant funding to complete this project. The softball field by borough hall has already been re-seeded for the upcoming season.”

Public Works – “Our brand new DPW building is nearing completion. We expect to move in prior to the summertime. This will enable us to better serve the town during weather emergencies as well as make our overall operation more efficient.”

Library – “Our 35+-year-old roof will be replaced. The old one is at the end of its lifespan and we cannot afford to take a chance on a major leak destroying our collection.”

Roads – “We have Friar Lane, Justin Place, Kings Court, Queens Lane and Virginia Avenue scheduled for repaving and if necessary curbing. If our budget allows, we would also like to add a few more to this list. Part of these projects will be funded using various grants.”

Public Safety – “We will be placing license plate reading cameras at several key locations around town. They will assist our police to track perpetrators of crimes who may be within our borders. Two new vehicles will be purchased for the MPD to replace older vehicles. The fire department will also be purchasing new safety equipment to replace equipment that has reached the end of its useful life. We are actively pursuing grants to help cover the cost of these expenses to save the residents money.”

“These expenditures are necessary to give our residents the services and quality of life that they have come to expect in Mountainside.”