Mayor and Rahway City Council celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

RAHWAY, NJ — Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council present the city of Rahway’s 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations.

“I am proud to host more than a month’s worth of Hispanic Heritage events in our city,” said Giacobbe. “I sincerely hope you join us in exploring the diverse histories, vibrant traditions and invaluable contributions of our Hispanic communities.”

The festivities kick off on Thursday, Sept. 19, with Celebración. Join the city as Arts District Park comes alive again with the sounds of DJ Fauzi from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Senior Center, located at 1306 Esterbrook Ave., Rahway, will host an Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 19, at noon. For more information and to register, call 732-827-2016.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Rahway Recreation Center will be the venue for a thrilling tribute to Lucha Libre Pro Wrestling Event. The event will feature a match between Fuego Del Sol and Ichiban, promising an unforgettable experience. Free tickets are available for the first 30 registrants at register.communitypass.net/Rahway, with a limit of two tickets per person. Additional tickets can be purchased at https://wrestleproonline.com.

The Gallery Space will host the Prime-Time Music Series: Swing Sabroso on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. This concert promises to be a night of exceptional music. For tickets, visit register.communitypass.net/Rahway.

Rahway is home to many unique Hispanic culinary traditions which will be on display on Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12, during the “No Sin Mi Bocadillo” event. Participating Rahway restaurants will offer delicious small bites for a small price for attendees to enjoy from 1 to 4 p.m. For a list of participating restaurants and menus, follow https://www.instagram.com/rahwayishappening/.

The Senior Center will host an exciting Senior Salsa Night on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m., led by NJ Salsa. To learn more and register for this event, call 732-827-2016.

On Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m., residents are invited to Hamilton Stage Parking Lot, at 360 Hamilton St., for a drive-in movie experience featuring “Encanto.” Registration is required at register.communitypass.net/Rahway.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m., the city of Rahway presents “Mexico Beyond Mariachi: Trekking Mexico” on UCPAC’s Main Stage. This family-friendly musical expedition will take you on a journey through Mexico’s culture, blending education with vibrant dance and folklore. To learn more about this event, visit https://ucpac.org.

Don’t miss out on these incredible events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information, visit https://www.cityofrahway.org/517/Hispanic-Heritage-Month.