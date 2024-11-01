Mayor and City Council present 2024 Rahway Craft and Art Fair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway residents and neighbors are encouraged to start their holiday shopping early this year with one-of-a kind gifts for friends and family at the 2024 Rahway Craft and Art Fair. This highly anticipated event is back for its annual showcase of unique, handmade crafts and original artwork.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and the Rahway City Council invite the public to join them on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Rahway Recreation Center, 275 E. Milton Ave.

Admission to this exciting event is free, offering an opportunity for everyone to explore the vibrant world of more than 65 local crafters, artisans and fine artists. From paintings and photography to mixed media, jewelry, pottery, quilts and more, the fair promises a diverse range of artistic expressions. What sets this event apart is the emphasis on handmade items, ensuring that visitors will find only one-of-a-kind treasures, with no mass-produced products in sight.

“We are thrilled to host the Rahway Craft and Art Fair once again,” said Giacobbe. “This event not only showcases the incredible talent of our local artists but also provides a platform for them to connect with the community. It’s a celebration of creativity and a testament to the thriving arts scene in Rahway.”

For more information about the fair, contact 732-827-2210. Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in a day of creativity, inspiration, and community spirit at the Rahway Craft and Art Fair.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Smith