Martin Luther King Jr., a reenactment at Vauxhall Branch Library

UNION, NJ — Actor Keith Henley gave a compelling performance as Martin Luther King Jr.

The Vauxhall Branch Library of the Union Public Library was filled to capacity. Attendees included Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, Mayor James Bowser Jr., Committeeman Manuel Figueiredo, Committeewoman Patricia Guerra-Frazier, Committeewoman Sandra Terrell, library Director Kassundra Miller, library board President Steven Le and Gabriel Ramos, manager of the Vauxhall Branch Library.

While last year, the library had an in-person lecture on the life of Martin Luther King Jr., this year, Ramos wanted to do something different. He reached out to the American Historical Theatre in Philadelphia and certainly received something different with Henley. Instead of giving King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Henley went the extra mile and became King, focusing on his childhood, racism and his relationship with God. Even during the question-and-answer segment, Henley did not break character. It was astonishing.

Highlights of the hour-long presentation included King experiencing racism while shopping for shoes with his father when a store clerk told his dad to move to the back. “That’s where we serve colored folk,” said the clerk.

With that, King’s father decided he was not going to buy shoes.

He also spoke as King about the struggles he had – his hatred against people discriminating against his people. And that when Rosa Parks didn’t give up her seat, it was “a perfect catalyst to stand against discrimination.”

Henley, as King, talked about when his house was bombed. He said, “I had a problem with what happened, but I couldn’t show anyone.” He also discussed how he later had a “one-on-one with God.”

“I’m trying to do what you want me to do,” he said, still as King. “You sent these crazy people. How can you have this happen to me.”

He then explained that he heard a calm voice say, “I am God. I will never leave you or forsake you. When the bomb went off, I had your wife and daughter move to the back of the house. I have a plan for you.”

As King, Henley said, “I asked God to forgive me. I am so sorry.”

In conclusion Henley, as King, said, “All we wanted was to be treated as human beings. We just wanted our rights. We have to stand up for our rights. When we fight for who we are, we stand for one. As children of God, we need to embrace one another. The minute we become separated, we’ll never achieve anything. It’s all about love. Without it you get nowhere.”

Henley began his historic interpretation career with Historic Philadelphia Inc. and has since worked for American Historical Theatre. He is presently serving as artistic director for Transformation Theatre Productions of Camden and is the director of the Theatre Ministry at First Nazarene Baptist Church, Camden. He also serves as the stage manager for Chosen Vessels Inc. of Philadelphia.

Photos Courtesy of Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta