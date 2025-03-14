Marc Dowling to be parade’s grand marshal

UNION, NJ — Marc Dowling was born and raised in Westfield. He is the youngest of five – Kevin Jr., Todd, Tara, Timothy – children of Kevin Dowling and Maryann Pisciotta Dowling, and graduated from Westfield High School in 2005. His heritage is deeply rooted in Irish tradition with ancestral ties to Counties Cork, Laois, and Tyrone.

Dowling is co-owner of Dowling’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Roselle Park, which he opened in 2015 with his business partner, Russ Olden. The pub is a testament to Dowling’s dedication to both his family’s legacy and commitment to bringing a taste of Irish culture to the community. Dowling’s great-grandfather founded the Joseph Nugent Sr. Association, the oldest independent Irish-American organization in New Jersey. In 1928, his great-grandparents operated the Highway Inn in Elizabeth, which later became Nugent’s Tavern after the repeal of Prohibition in 1933. This legacy of community involvement continues today, as Dowling serves as the vice president of the Joseph Nugent Sr. Association and as an executive board member of the Union County Celtic Festival.

Dowling’s dedication to community involvement extends beyond his professional roles. He has been an active participant in numerous local events, especially fundraising initiatives that benefit both the community and local Police Benevolent Associations. Whether supporting charity fundraisers, school dine-to-donates, organizing and participating in local golf outings and other events, Dowling remains a strong advocate for giving back to the community.

In 2021, Dowling’s Irish Pub faced significant challenges when the business had to close due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida, just days before its six-year anniversary. The pub triumphantly celebrated its grand re-opening in May 2024, marking a new chapter for the beloved establishment.

Dowling met his wife, Tara, at Hershey’s Deli in Westfield. A few years later, the pair reconnected while working together at Molly Maguire’s in Clark. The couple married in 2019 and reside in Colonia with their furbaby, Willow, and welcomed their first child, Emilia Rose, this past summer.

Parade route details

The 2025 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off in Union on Saturday, March 15, at 1 p.m. Preliminary presentations will begin at noon at the main reviewing stand. The parade starts on Morris Avenue, between Commerce and Jeanette avenues, proceeding east to the reviewing stand at Stuyvesant Avenue and ending at Roosevelt Avenue. Parade-goers can also hear information about participants and the parade’s history at the midway reviewing stand at Morris and Caldwell Avenues.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with the Thornstick Mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Elizabeth.