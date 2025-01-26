Madison Elementary School students celebrate earth science with ‘The Grand Falloon’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Madison Elementary School students recently had the pleasure of experiencing an engaging and educational performance by “The Grand Falloon,” a group of seasoned entertainers with a rich background in Broadway, film, television and the Big Apple Circus. This special event took place on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and brought the K-6 Earth Science curriculum to life, with a focus on the critical topic of sustainability.

Through captivating performances, The Grand Falloon highlighted the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling as practical ways to protect the planet. The program offered a perfect blend of laughter and learning, as students and staff enjoyed a fun-filled yet impactful experience.

“Our students left inspired and equipped with practical ways they can contribute to a sustainable future for our Earth,” said Principal Dion Patterson and Vice Principal Doris “Dee” Jones.

Events such as this underscore Madison Elementary School’s commitment to providing innovative and meaningful learning opportunities that go beyond the classroom, helping students to understand their role in addressing global issues.

Photos Courtesy of Kenneth Betros