Madison Elementary School dazzles with annual Winter Concert

RAHWAY, NJ — Madison Elementary School recently concluded its annual Winter Concert, a dazzling display of musical talent and dedication, on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Rahway High School Performing Arts Center. The event showcased the exceptional skills of students from various grades and musical ensembles.

Through the expert guidance of Mr. Miklowcic, Mrs. Kittenberg and Mrs. Jenkins, of the Band, String, and Chorus programs, respectively, students from second, fourth and fifth grades took the stage to perform a variety of holiday classics and contemporary tunes.

In addition to the grade-level performances, the concert highlighted the talents of specialized groups, including: Strings, All City Strings, Band, All City Band and Select Chorus.

The Winter Concert was a resounding success, leaving the audience captivated by the students’ musical prowess and enthusiasm.

Photos Courtesy of Kenneth Betros