Longtime resident wins three of 10 National Catholic Media Awards won by archdiocese

NEWARK, NJ — The archdiocese of Newark and its news outlet, Jersey Catholic, have been nationally recognized for their contributions to communications and Catholic journalism, earning 10 prestigious awards from the national Catholic Media Association at its annual Catholic Media Awards ceremony in Atlanta on Friday, June 21.

Archdiocesan staff members won multiple awards for outstanding reporting, including four first place prizes and one second place distinction. Additionally, the recently redesigned archdiocese website, rcan.org, earned an honorable mention in the category of “Best New Website.”

“We have a great team, and I am delighted that others recognize that our light is not under a bushel basket,” said Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. “I am proud and grateful for all.”

The annual CMA conference and awards ceremony bring together Catholic publications and professional communicators from the U.S. and Canada to celebrate and honor the efforts of individuals and organizations who excel in portraying Catholic teachings, values, and stories in a compelling and authentic manner.

The winning award categories and archdiocesan staff members are as follows:

• Best Reporting on a Special Age-Group – Young adults (18-40) – First Place, Jaimie Julia Winters – Archdiocese of Newark Faithful Head to World Youth Day;

• Best Reporting on Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate – One-Shot – First Place, Sean Quinn – 9/11 Hero Found Relationship With Christ After Tragedy, Now Helps Others as Deacon;

• Best Sports Journalism – Sports Feature or Column – First Place, Sean Quinn – Adults With Autism Make Friends, Have Fun at Unique Parish Basketball Clinic; Second Place, Joe Jordan –

How a World Champion Martial Artist Became a Youth Minister;

• Best Personality Profile – Non-Weekly – First Place, Joe Jordan – Priesthood of 101-year-old Msgr. Turro;

• Best Reporting on a Special Age-Group – Children and Teens Younger than 18 – Honorable Mention, Maxim Almenas – On Veterans Day, Young Scouts and Veterans Unite to Honor Fallen Heroes;

• Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event – Non-Weekly – Honorable Mention, Jaimie Julia Winters and Sean Quinn – Our Lady of Fatima Tours Archdiocese of Newark series, Portuguese celebrate Our Lady, What a blessing!, Podcasts offer insight into Our Lady, Statue parades through the street and Statue visits 13 parishes;

• Best News Writing One Shot – International Event – Honorable Mention, Joe Jordan – Fight for Faith in Nicaragua Hits Home;

• Best Reporting on Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate – Series – Honorable Mention, Jaimie Julia Winters and Joe Jordan – Priesthood, Religious Life, Diaconate in the Archdiocese of Newark, Father Patrick ordained in historic moment, 400 Filipino priests converge on Newark, Priests revive the gift of ordination clothes to mothers, Nicaraguan bishop inspires local priests and Soon-to-be priests share message; and

• Best New Website – Honorable Mention, Alexandra Rojas and Maria Margiotta – www.RCAN.org.

“We have an exceptional team of professionals who strive each day to fulfill our Church’s mission, informing and inspiring our faith community and fostering their connection to our faith,” said Maria Margiotta, executive director of communications for the Archdiocese of Newark. “These stories, which touched the lives of many, are a testament to our commitment to the community. It’s gratifying when our peers nationally acknowledge our work.”

The Catholic Media Association, established in 1911, acknowledges the work of those in Catholic media through its annual award programs. As a global network of Catholic communicators, the CMA recognizes the diversity of media available today and facilitates a wide variety of honors programs for its members and those in related professions. This year’s Catholic Media Awards competition included approximately 2,700 entries across 472 categories, with more than 160 organizations from throughout North America entered. All content judged for the contest was created in 2023.

“We are proud to recognize the exceptional achievements” of this year’s award recipients, read a statement issued by the Catholic Media Association. “Their hard work, dedication, and talent have set a new standard of excellence in their respective fields. Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you for inspiring us with your outstanding contributions.”

Since launching in 2020, Jersey Catholic has earned 20 Catholic Media Awards for its coverage of the Archdiocese of Newark, including five first place accolades. To read daily stories about the Archdiocese’s faith community, visit www.jerseycatholic.org and sign up for its weekly newsletter that highlights the week’s top articles.

Photos Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Newark