Local students named valedictorian and salutatorian

WATCHUNG, NJ – On the morning of Wednesday, May 1, Mount Saint Mary Academy Directress Sister Lisa Gambacorto congratulated Nina Heim of Westfield on being named valedictorian and Lillian Del Rossi of Union on being designated salutatorian of the Class of 2024. The formal announcement was made by Jacqueline Muratore, assistant directress for Faculty, Curriculum, and Planning, during a special convocation in the chapel.

Both Heim and Del Rossi will continue their studies at the University of Notre Dame in the Mendoza College of Business. Heim plans to major in Strategic Management, while Del Rossi plans on majoring in business analytics.

Photo Courtesy of Michelle H. Daino