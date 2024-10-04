Local IUP student selected for 2024 IUP Homecoming Crimson Court

INDIANA, PA — A student from Roselle at Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been selected for the 2024 IUP Homecoming Crimson Court.

Members of the Crimson Court will take part in all university Homecoming activities, including the annual Homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Crimson Court consists of students chosen by a university-wide student vote to represent each of the colleges at IUP.

To qualify for the court, students must have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average and be in good judicial standing.

Naftali Carty, a hotel, tourism and event management major in the Cook Honors College from Roselle, was chosen to represent the Eberly College of Business.

The son of Ricardo Carty and Shauna Carty, he was homeschooled. A dean’s list student, Carty is the recipient of the Cook Honors College Scholarship and received the National Residence Hall Honorary Pin of Outstanding Recognition.

Carty is the head resident assistant in Northern Suites, treasurer of the Residence Hall Association, historian of the IUP Ambassadors student-alumni association, a member of the National Residence Hall Honorary, treasurer of Rho Alpha Sigma, a member of Crimson Chords acapella group, a member of the IUP Ultimate Frisbee Team and a member of Meeting Professionals International.

In addition to being part of the Homecoming parade, which will feature more than 80 units, members of the Crimson Court will be recognized at halftime during the Homecoming football game and will be guests for the Alumni and Friends Crimson Huddle Pregame Party.