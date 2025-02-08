Local elected officials call on congressman to denounce president’s pardon of Capitol insurrectionists

SUMMIT, NJ — In an open letter organized by former Summit Council President Greg Vartan, a group of current and former elected officials from New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District has urged Congressman Tom Kean Jr. to publicly denounce President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon individuals involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The letter, signed by officials from nine towns in three counties within the district, emphasizes the importance of upholding public safety and supporting law enforcement in the wake of the violent attack, which resulted in the deaths of five officers and numerous injuries. Among those who died was U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, a New Jersey native who suffered fatal strokes after being assaulted during the riot.

The letter states that the pardon undermines the government’s responsibility to maintain safety and could embolden those who resort to violence to advance political agendas. “I hope that Congressman Kean can agree that violence against police is never acceptable,” said Vartan. “We need leaders that have respect for those that risk their lives for our safety.” The signatories express concern that Trump’s actions have sent a dangerous message, further polarizing the nation and threatening the security of communities and law enforcement officers.

While fellow New Jersey Republicans Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith have publicly backed pardons for some offenders, Kean has not commented on the issue. His silence leaves open the question of whether he will distance himself from the president’s actions or align with his party colleagues, who support clemency for those involved.