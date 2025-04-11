Local company brings cannabis education to Roselle

ROSELLE, NJ — Joyleaf Dispensary, 711 E 1st Ave., Roselle, is redefining the 420 season with an exclusive event, “Sessions of Joy,” on Saturday, April 12, from 1 to 7 p.m., blending cannabis culture with community connection. The celebration features interactive sensory experiences like the debut of the Garden Greens Sound Lounge, a silent disco-inspired space where guests can listen to curated playlists associated with the experience of a strain.

Attendees will also have the chance to see, smell, and learn about the plant up close, gaining early access to preview sales on the hottest 420 deals. With must-grab product promotions, a live DJ and local food trucks, “Sessions of Joy” invites both newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts to explore cannabis in a fresh, immersive way.

At the forefront of Joyleaf is co-founder Dharsh Casinathen, an industry leader determined to educate, break stigmas and create positive, joyful experiences. Through her leadership, the dispensary thrives as a welcoming space supported by a dedicated “Squad,” the knowledgeable, enthusiastic staff who ensure every customer finds the right product for the right moment.

“We set out to build more than a dispensary,” says Dharsh Casinathen. “It’s a space for people to explore, learn, and experience cannabis in a new light. Events like this help us welcome the canna-curious into the community, especially during this time of year for the industry.”