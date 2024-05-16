Local business president and CEO guests on public affairs podcast

ROSELLE, NJ — Angela Calzone, president and CEO of Inroads to Opportunities, was recently a guest on “The Give Back Economy” podcast. Inroads to Opportunities is a Union County-based non-profit, social services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement. As the largest skills training program for individuals with disabilities in New Jersey, Inroads offers vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement and coaching, certificate training programs, day habilitation and mental health services.

In a conversation with host Peter Miller, Calzone shared her journey to her current position. She highlighted the various services Inroads offers to create employment eligibility for individuals of all abilities. Calzone said, “Everyone has the right and privilege to work … That’s why Inroads exists.”

She emphasized the diverse range of programs that Inroads has, from work positions to skill-building initiatives. Calzone said, “At Inroads, we have something for everyone.”

As Inroads is growing, the agency continues to be involved in many community-based initiatives, such as its work with the community garden. Calzone shared her excitement about the addition of a yoga program and the Inroads’ Spring Choir showcase.

March is National Disability Awareness Month and Calzone finished the conversation by reminding listeners of the importance of this month and the need to share the events Inroads will be hosting to celebrate.

To listen to this episode in its entirety, click https://bit.ly/3IiVBUy.

Photo Courtesy of Amy Delman