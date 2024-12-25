Local author partners with daughter to donate more than 50 copies of children’s book

LINDEN, NJ — This holiday season, Woodjinie Francois Pierre, author of “A Time for Everything,” and her daughter and co-author, Daaliah Pierre, are spreading joy and hope by donating more than 50 copies of their children’s book to children in New Jersey shelters. In partnership with local shelters, the book will be distributed as part of a holiday book drive.

“We believe that stories have the power to bring comfort, hope, and joy to children, especially those facing challenging circumstances,” said Woodjinie Francois Pierre. “This holiday season, we want to give these children a little bit of magic and inspiration through the gift of reading.”

The book drive is being supported through an Amazon Gift Registry, allowing community members to easily purchase and donate copies directly to the shelters. Donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 20, to ensure that books arrive in time for Christmas. Any donations made after that date will still be greatly appreciated and used to brighten the new year for the children.

How to help: Visit the Amazon Gift Registry at https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3U1LJ9DKYBIT5 and purchase a copy of “A Time for Everything,” to be added to the book drive. Books provide children in tough circumstances with not just entertainment, but a chance to dream, escape and build hope for the future. Every donation counts and no contribution is too small.