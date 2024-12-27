Local author donated 50 copies of her children’s book to NJ shelters for the holidays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Linden resident Woodjinie Francois Pierre recently donated 50 copies of her book, “A Time for Everything,” to children in New Jersey shelters. In partnership with local shelters, the book will be distributed as part of a holiday book drive.

The book drive was supported through an Amazon Gift Registry, allowing community members to easily purchase and donate copies directly to shelters with books arriving in time for Christmas. The Amazon gift registry will be going on throughout 2025 and books will continue to be donated to brighten the new year for children.

“A Time for Everything” is a story about a little girl who always tries to delay bedtime. One night, she made a wish that it would always be daytime – and her wish came true. But when there’s no nighttime and the day keeps re-starting, the child realizes nighttime is as important as daytime.

The story was inspired by Pierre’s middle child, Daaliah, who she said co-authored the book. “She’s my wild one,” said Pierre. “It’s really about her.”

It’s also inspired by the wisdom of Ecclesiastes 3:1: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” For both children – and parents – it’s a little reminder to embrace the importance of both rest and routine.

“A Time for Everything” is Pierre’s first children’s book. Two years ago, she self-published a Christian devotional for couples who have trouble conceiving called “From Baron to Blessed: A Child is Possible with God.”

That wasn’t Pierre’s experience. She said, “I have three beautiful children. God kept putting people in my path that have that issue. We’ve seen miracles.”

Pierre said she wants to take the time to promote the book. She said, “I have a lot of stories. I’m a storyteller. We’ll see where this adventure takes us.”

When she’s not writing, Pierre has a full-time job. She also spends a lot of time with her three children, ages 9, 5 and 3. “We go on day trips,” she said. “I like cooking with my oldest.”

As for herself, she reads a lot and writes a lot. She said she has wanted to be a writer since she was a little girl. She writes short stories, poetry and songs.

To be added to the book drive, visit the Amazon Gift Registry at www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/3U1LJ9DKYBIT5 and purchase a copy of “A Time for Everything.”

To learn more about Woodjinie Pierre, visit: https://www.throughgraceonly.com/.

Photos Courtesy of Woodjinie Pierre