Local Aging Services Kiosk visits Cranford Public Library

CRANFORD, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invited seniors, aged 60 and older, and their caregivers to visit their local ASK – Aging Services Kiosk – in September. These services provided an opportunity for attendees to meet with experienced professionals who could offer expert guidance on senior programs and resources and help with form completion.

In a press release, Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded said, “With all of the amazing technological advances we have today, there is still something truly special and personal about having a face-to-face conversation. Our ASK events are designed to make it easy and convenient for seniors and caregivers to stop by their local library and connect with our friendly and knowledgeable staff in person.”

Also, in the release, Commissioner Vice Chairperson Lourdes Leon, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging, said, “The Division on Aging is dedicated to promoting the self-sufficiency and dignity of our senior community by providing access to essential resources including transportation, home-delivered meals, and caregiving resources. We are committed to supporting our elderly residents as they embark on this new chapter of life.”

Leon encourages residents to reach out to the Division on Aging if there are questions or assistance is needed.

ASK was recently at the Cranford Public Library.

Clark resident Melinda Price said she felt the service was very informative. She said, “I was looking for information about rentals and landlords and counseling services, handicap and disability assistance — a lot of things seniors are looking for.”

Louis Ramirez, a worker for ASK, said, “We look into needs — homecare, Medicaid, food assistance. The main one is housing, it’s tough times. Connect them with transportation programs. We’re a one-stop shop. A lot of things that come up, we try to advocate.”

Ramirez said that ASK will try to come back to the libraries every month. Other local libraries they’ve been to in the past month include Union Public Library, Westfield Memorial Library, Elizabeth Public Library and Clark Public Library.

Each guest received a tote bag and pamphlet with resources for seniors including a grocery shopping program, utility assistance programs, housing options for seniors in Union County, lists of food pantries and soup kitchens, and much more.

Union County Commissioner Betty Jane Kowalski stopped by the library to visit and see how they were doing.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division of Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at https://ucnj.org/dhs/aging/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta