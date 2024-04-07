Little League baseball clinic is hosted

CLARK, NJ — On Friday, March 29, the Arthur L. Johnson High School baseball team offered a Little League baseball clinic to our future Crusader baseball players. The clinic, organized by the ALJ baseball coaching staff, was a huge success, as baseball players from all ages came together at the state-of-the-art facility to work together to improve their baseball skills.

Athletic Director Gus Kalikas said, “Anytime we can connect the present student athletes with our future student athletes, it is a positive experience. Skills were worked on, friendships were formed and everyone walked away feeling good about the future of Crusader baseball. A huge thank you to the Crusader baseball staff, led by head coach David Kennedy, and our Little League baseball program for making this event a reality.”

Photo Courtesy of Gus Kalikas