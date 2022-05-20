Stage House serves up lessons to Linden High School’s young entrepreneurs

SOMERSET, NJ — Students in the Linden High School Entrepreneurial Management Achievement Program visited the Stage House restaurant in Somerset to learn about the restaurant business.

Executive manager and executive chef Donald Erickson hosted the EMAP students on Tuesday, April 26, teaching them about property management, food preparation, customer service, menu item placement, physical environment, and monitoring of expenses and profit.

Erickson explained that the employees of the Stage House are considered family, and he treated the students to lunch.

The students will apply what they learned to their own company, Transparent Planet, which is a yearlong group project as they work toward their EMAP diploma in June.

Photo Courtesy of Gary Miller