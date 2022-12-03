Real Estate company completes sales totaling $12.75 million

LINDEN, NJ — B6 Real Estate Advisors, the New York City–based investment sales and capital advisory brokerage led by industry veteran Paul J. Massey Jr., has announced the sale of four properties encompassing approximately 50,000 square feet across Hudson and Union counties in New Jersey, totaling a value of $12.75 million.

“These deals showcase B6’s continued growth throughout the New Jersey market,” said Yanni Marmarou, director of investment sales at B6, whose team spearheaded the respective Hudson and Union County sales. “As prices in New York have risen, the New Jersey market has become increasingly more competitive. Two trends we have been seeing is the demand for multifamily space and industrial property. These four sales exemplify the movement in these spaces as investors quickly jumped at the opportunities.”

The recent sales include a 6,000-square-foot warehouse at 423 Bacheller Ave. and a 5,376-square-foot vacant lot at 2400 Urbanowitz Ave., both in Linden. The properties were purchased together for $1,250,000 and will be used by a distribution company. The warehouse is directly off U.S. Route 1/9 South, and the vacant lot is on the corner of Urbanowitz and Bacheller avenues.

For more information on B6 visit and its New Jersey presence, visit b6realestateadvisors.com/.