Porch pirates stopped by off-duty Linden police officer

LINDEN, NJ — Two Brooklyn men were arrested after an off-duty Linden police officer saw them steal a package from the porch of a local home.

On Wednesday, June 7, at approximately 2:10 p.m., an off-duty Linden police officer saw two men pick up a package from the porch of a home on the 1700 block of Dill Ave. The officer knows the homeowner and did not recognize the men from the area.

The officer followed the men as they walked from the home with the package and called Linden Central Dispatch for assistance. The officer continued to follow the men as they walked from the area in separate directions and watched as one of the men dropped the package in some nearby bushes.

Changzhu Lin, 42, was stopped by responding officers near the intersection of Adams Street and E. Elizabeth Avenue. A second suspect, Tung Wong, 55, was also stopped nearby. A subsequent investigation identified the men as the suspects and they were arrested without incident.

The undamaged package was recovered and returned to the owner.

Both defendants were charged with third-degree theft according to New Jersey’s Defense Against Porch Pirates Act. They were released on summonses pending a scheduled appearance in Superior Court.

“As this case so clearly demonstrates, our police officers are an integral part of our community, and they are never truly off-duty,” said police Chief David Hart. “We are very proud of the commitment and dedication shown by this Officer, and we encourage all members of the public to take the time to report suspicious activity when they see it.”

Detectives believe that these men may have been involved in similar crimes including mail theft. Anyone who believes that they may have been victimized by these men, or have additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Nicole Andrews at 908-474-8662 or via email at [email protected] As a reminder, tips about this incident or any other crime can also be shared anonymously via email to [email protected]

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Photos Courtesy of Capt. Christopher Guenther