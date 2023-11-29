NJBIZ honors U.S. Army National Guard veteran

LINDEN, NJ — NJBIZ recently honored James Marshmon, director, Student Development and Campus Life, and manager, Berkeley College Foundation Food Pantry, among its inaugural Veterans in Business Award nominees. Marshmon, a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, is a resident of Linden.

Marshmon was honored alongside 40 award recipients from companies including Hackensack Meridian Health, EY, the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce and Johnson & Johnson, at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“This inaugural awards program is just one way we can show our veterans our appreciation for not only how they served in uniform, but what they’re now accomplishing in the business world,” said AnnMarie Karczmit, general manager, NJBIZ.

Marshmon’s last rank was as an E4 specialist in 2010, after serving in inventory management, supply chain management and distribution. “The demanding challenges and unique experiences I gained through my military career have provided me with invaluable business skills I still use today,” he said.

Each semester, Marshmon brings a group of student volunteers to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. He said he seeks to instill in students the values of discipline, resilience, leadership and civic engagement that he learned in the military.

“I want students to know that service to their community is an opportunity to learn, grow, and become more engaged in the world around them,” Marshmon said. In partnership with the Berkeley College Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, he also organizes military-focused volunteer efforts throughout the year, including sending care packages and holiday cards to servicemembers through Operation Gratitude; organizing an annual toy drive for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital; and placing thousands of wreaths at veteran graves on National Wreaths Across America Day.

As manager of the Berkeley College Foundation Food Pantry in Woodland Park, Marshmon ensures students have access to the nutritious food and basic toiletries they need to be successful. During the pandemic, when classes were remote and resources were limited, Marshmon led a process to reopen the pantries and introduced a virtual order option.

Photo Courtesy of Berkeley College