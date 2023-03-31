Main stage show auditions held for ‘Guys and Dolls’

LINDEN, NJ — Auditions for the summer mainstage musical, “Guys and Dolls,” will be on Tuesday, May 9, and Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m., in the Linden High School Dance Studio, 121 W. St. Georges Ave., Linden. Enter through door No. 5 on the Ainsworth Street side.

Actors ages 16 and older of any race, ability, gender, age and sexuality are being sought. Regardless of “Guys and Dolls” traditional character designations, casting will be completed with no regard to an actor’s gender expression, race or ethnicity. Mystic Vision Players is centered on casting the very best actors for every role and creating a culture committed to bringing diverse and equitable opportunities to everyone in our community.

For more information, email [email protected]