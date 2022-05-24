Local rental community wins Best of 2021 award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Citizen Linden, the luxury rental community in downtown Linden, has been named a Best of 2021 award winner by the Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal.

The awards are presented annually to the best real estate development projects and most significant real estate deals in the mid-Atlantic region. Citizen Linden won in the “Developers Top Project” category, with the publication noting its modern interiors, luxury amenities, and convenient location near shops, restaurants, and the Linden train station.

“Being recognized for this award at Citizen Linden is a tremendous honor,” said Jack Klugmann, president and chief executive officer of Accurate Builders & Developers, the developer and owner of Citizen Linden. “It reflects the exceptional dedication of everyone involved in the project to create a superior residential community, one that is really blossoming now with more people moving in every day.”

Located at 307 W. Elizabeth Ave., Citizen Linden comprises 234 rental residences, 4,500 square feet of street-level retail space, a 292-space parking garage, and plentiful indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. It opened for leasing in December; immediate occupancy is available.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.citizenlinden.com or call 908-374-1333.

Photos Courtesy of Dan Burns