Local heroes are honored through Hometown Heroes Banner Program

LINDEN, NJ — As you entered the large room of the John T Gregorio Recreation Center in Linden, right by the entrance, first eyes were on and everyone noticed a special table. This table was round, smaller than the others, reserved and had a candle burning, as well as a simple plate with a slice of lemon and salt. This one lonely table was empty, but it was reserved to honor the missing men and women, and the empty chair represents Americans who were or are missing from each of the services. The slice of lemon reminds everyone of their bitter fate and salt is a reminder of the tears that have been shed. The significance of this lonely, small table is called to attention as the NJROTC cadets stood at attention and everyone was reminded of the strength of those who fight for the nation. Linden High School NJROTC Cadet Erika Martinez had command of the room, as she stood solemnly up on the podium and, with a deep breath, she effortlessly projected her voice, full of emotion, captivated the audience and read a poem thanking the veterans.

Every year, the residents of Linden have gathered to pay tribute to the brave women and men of their great city who have served in the Armed Forces during its Hometown Heroes Banner Program. This was the 10th year for the hugely successful program that displays banners with the names, images and dates of service of active military and veterans on the city of Linden streets. Everyone in the community of Linden, as well as the Linden Public Schools family, agreed that hometown veteran heroes are the backbone of Linden and, through this event, the community is giving back to them for going above and beyond the call of duty, and they are also being supported in the future through the Linden High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Linden High School NJROTC students had the opportunity to celebrate the veterans at the city of Linden’s Hometown Heroes Banner Program on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Linden High School NJROTC unit was established in 1986 and originally had approximately 90 cadets in the first years of its establishment. Currently, the Linden High School NJROTC has an impressive number of approximately 480 cadets enrolled in the program.

The Linden High School NJROTC cadets paid a special honor to all of the veterans of Linden by presenting them with a plaque, banner and a salute.

The cadets had an opportunity to speak to the veterans who were being honored and had a hands-on learning experience about one of the most demanding and rewarding occupations in our nation. Superintendent of Linden Public Schools Atiya Perkins, the wife of a Navy veteran, acknowledged the sacrifices and all of their contributions to protect our freedom. Through the leadership of Perkins, she advocates for the support of the veterans who work in the Linden Public Schools system. She said she understands the training of the military to have self-control of their own emotions and recognizes the importance of interpersonal relationships as a key to success on the team of Linden Public Schools.

The cadets of the Linden High School’s NJROTC shared their own experiences on being a unit, taking on leadership roles and attending staff meetings, where they discuss what needs to be done for the week and plans for upcoming events. Many of the veterans in attendance shared their own experiences of staff meetings, promotions and the food that is served. One of the cadets said the food sounded the same as cafeteria food. You could hear the laughter, as the stories from the youth of Linden to the veterans were relatable. The most important lesson that was captured is about the community and the family bonds you build in Linden and Linden Public Schools.

Mayor Derek Armstead said, “It’s good to see our younger generation, the veterans and their families that represent our city form a bond together, we know there is not anything free in the word freedom. Bringing the NJROTC and our veteran family together is strengthening our Linden community as a whole.”

“As an educator first and the leader of the schools, with a veteran in my family, teaching our students structure, discipline and accountability is very important. Under my leadership, we will always recognize, understand and honor those who fought for our country,” Perkins said.

Photos Courtesy of Linden High School NJROTC Cadet Erika Martinez