Linden mayor partners with Ammon Labs for COVID-19 testing for residents

LINDEN, NJ — In an effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19, Linden Mayor Derek Armstead has partnered with Ammon Labs to continue COVID-19 testing for Linden residents and residents in neighboring towns, a move made after the departure of Vault Medical Services of N.J., which had been providing COVID-19 testing in partnership with Armstead and Linden since the beginning of January.

The testing site is at the John T. Gregorio Recreation Center in Linden. Vault’s last day in Linden was Thursday, Jan. 13; Vault administered more than 5,000 tests in Linden, but Union County informed Vault that its site be moved to the Plainfield Performing Arts Center.

Armstead explained the partnership with Ammon Labs, which he had contacted to take over upon Vault’s move, and his desire to keep the testing site operational.

“The partnership was made to continue testing at our JTG Recreation Center without interruption,” Armstead said on Monday, Jan. 31. “Vault was moved because the requirement from the state was to have one clinic in each county. It was placed in Linden originally, and then, out of the clear blue, we were told by Vault personnel that they were ordered to move to Plainfield’s Performing Arts Center. The county was already running a testing site at the Gerald Green Plaza in Plainfield.

“The motivation to keep the testing site operational was to provide our residents and those of neighboring communities a site that they could come and get tested for whatever their reason. We really didn’t have to do much. To keep the site going, it was just a matter of switching from Vault to our corporate neighbor, Ammon Labs.”

According to a press release, Ammon Labs President Evan Haupt was excited to have this opportunity.

“For over 20 years, Ammon Labs has provided high-quality diagnostic lab services to the health care industry. As a Linden-based business, we’re always especially excited when we have an opportunity to work with the city of Linden,” Haupt said in the release.

Another local business, Super Health Pharmacy of Linden, has provided thousands of vaccinations to residents of Linden and neighboring communities. Armstead said he is glad to have added the partnership with Ammon Labs.

“We were very glad to have this partnership with Linden-based Ammon Labs and were so appreciative that they stepped up immediately to help us,” Armstead said. “They came in and took over the following week, with no interruption of services to the community. The testing site was very successful; however, with the drop-off in the number of individuals getting tested, we closed the clinic as of the end of last week. However, they are doing walk-ins at their facility at 35 E Blancke St., Linden. This partnership benefited the city by providing a much-needed service to our residents, who needed it for work, travel, school and peace of mind.”

Photos Courtesy of Derek Armstead